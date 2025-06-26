Advertisment

Marketing

Mercedes-Benz appoints Brendon Sissing as VP, Sales and Marketing for India

Sissing is currently the Head of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India and will succeed Lance Bennett, who has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz Middle East

BestMediaInfo Bureau
New Delhi: Mercedes-Benz India has appointed Brendon Sissing as the new Vice-President of Sales and Marketing, effective August 1, 2025. 

Sissing is currently the Head of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India and will succeed Lance Bennett, who has been appointed Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz Middle East.

Sissing has over two decades of experience in the automotive sector, with a strong track record in sales, marketing, and brand management across multiple regions. 

Before this appointment, he held senior leadership positions within Mercedes-Benz in the Asia-Pacific region, where he spearheaded initiatives to enhance customer experience and drive market share growth. 

In his new role, Sissing will oversee Mercedes-Benz India’s sales operations, marketing strategies, and customer engagement initiatives. 

