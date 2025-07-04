Meghna Chettri joins AdLift as VP, business acceleration

New Delhi: Digital marketing agency AdLift has announced the appointment of Meghna Chettri as Vice President, Business Acceleration, following its recent acquisition by Liqvd Asia. In her new role, Chettri will join the sales team and work closely with AdLift’s Co-founder and CEO, Prashant Puri.

Chettri brings nearly 14 years of experience across financial services and consulting, having held previous positions at organisations including Absa Mauritius, ICICI Bank, UTI Mutual Fund, State Bank of India, Accenture, and Cognizant. Her experience spans banking, mutual funds, and consultancy.

She holds a bachelor’s degree in engineering and is recognised for her strategic thinking and leadership in business transformation. At AdLift, she will support efforts to expand the agency’s client base and service offerings.

Commenting on the appointment, Prashant Puri said, “Her appointment at AdLift is expected to bring valuable expertise to the company’s business acceleration initiatives. Meghna is an industry veteran and has accelerated teams across industries. We are looking forward to working together and growing our sales vertical.”

Chettri added, “I am excited to join AdLift at such a pivotal moment when the company has recently been acquired. The company's commitment to innovation, growth, and its forward-thinking approach aligns perfectly with my experience and passion for driving business acceleration. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and contributing to our shared vision of scaling new heights in the industry. Together, we will focus on delivering impactful strategies, enhancing our market position, and creating value for both our clients and stakeholders.”