Meghan Markle names herself CEO of lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard

New Delhi: Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, has officially named herself CEO of her newly launched lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard. This decision comes after months of searching for a suitable candidate to lead the company amid ongoing leadership struggles and legal hurdles.

Launched earlier this year with much fanfare, American Riviera Orchard aims to offer a range of products from home goods to edible treats like jams and marmalades, reflecting Markle's interests in home, garden, food, and overall lifestyle.

However, the journey to this point has not been smooth. Reports indicate that Meghan had been interviewing potential CEOs for several months, but no one seemed to fit her vision for the brand.

The leadership challenges were compounded by legal issues, particularly with trademark filings. The brand faced potential delays due to the US Patent and Trademark Office's rejection of its initial application, citing complexities with the logo design and geographical naming conventions. In response, Markle requested a three-month extension from the USPTO to refine and secure her brand's trademark rights, indicating her commitment to seeing the project through to fruition.

She's also been in discussions with Netflix regarding potential partnerships, which could significantly amplify the reach and impact of American Riviera Orchard.