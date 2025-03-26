Megha Tata joins documentary studio Edstead as Strategic Advisor

New Delhi: Edstead, a research-driven documentary studio, has onboarded Megha Tata as its Strategic Advisor.

As Strategic Advisor, Tata will work closely with the Founder and leadership team to align Edstead’s business strategies with its mission, focusing on purpose-driven storytelling that informs and inspires change.

Tata said, “I am delighted to work with Edstead as a Strategic Advisor at this transformative stage of the company. I look forward to collaborating with the Founder - Shekhar and his leadership team and help charter their growth. As the media landscape evolves, Edstead is poised to create impactful content that informs and inspires.”

Shekhar Bhattacharjee, Founder, Edstead, added, “At Edstead, we are shaping the future of storytelling with a strong focus on conscious capitalism. Having known Megha for some time, it is an honour to have her support in guiding our vision. Her vast experience, leadership insights, and strategic direction are invaluable as we continue to craft impactful films and stories that matter.”

Tata has worked with Star, Turner, HBO, BTVI, and Discovery and has 30+ years of experience in media, business strategy, and content innovation. She has lectured at IIT, IIM, ISB, and UBS.