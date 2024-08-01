Medusa Beverages & Warner Bros. Discovery partner for 'House of the Dragon' themed edition

Delhi: Medusa Beverages, the home-grown beer brand, and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products partner to unveil the exclusive 'House of the Dragon' inspired edition.

This collaboration merges Medusa’s drinks with the world of the HBO Original drama series. Drawing inspiration from House of the Dragon, this partnership aims to capture the essence of dragon fire and the spirit of Medusa.

Each brew in the collector's series features cans that reflect the series’ landscapes, from infernos to icy realms, embodying elements of House of the Dragon's narrative.

Avneet Singh, Founder and CEO of Medusa Beer, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products to unveil the exclusive House of the Dragon-inspired limited-edition cans. This collaboration epitomizes the rich tradition, bold innovation, and epic storytelling that define both our brand and the iconic series.”