MediaMint appoints Rajeev Butani as Chief Executive Officer

Delhi: MediaMint, a global AI-powered revenue and media operations services provider backed by Everstone Capital and Recognize, announced the appointment of Rajeev Butani as Chief Executive Officer.

Butani replaces current CEO and co-founder Aditya Vuchi, who will continue to support MediaMint as a member of the company’s Board of Directors.

“As we continue to accelerate innovation and revenue realization for businesses worldwide, we are excited to have Rajeev serve as CEO to guide us through the next phase of MediaMint’s expansion,” said Vuchi, who served as MediaMint’s CEO for the previous 14 years. “Rajeev has served as Executive Chairman of the company and understands our business and culture and we look forward to his collaboration with MediaMint leadership, employees, and customers to build on our past successes.”

Prior to joining MediaMint in 2023 as Executive Chairman, Butani served with Accenture for more than 25 years, most recently as the Senior Managing Director and Group Technology Officer for Accenture’s Communications, Media, and Technology Operating Group globally. He also served on Accenture’s Global Leadership Counsel.

“Rajeev is the right person to help drive adoption of MediaMint’s next generation services and going forward to help us identify acquisitions that will complement MediaMint’s vision of an AI-powered platform of services,” said Avnish Mehra, Vice Chairman, Private Equity at Everstone Capital, and David Wasserman, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at Recognize. “We are delighted to have Aditya’s full support in this transition and look forward to Rajeev’s stewardship as we expand MediaMint’s global business.”