Media veteran Bhaskar Das passes away

New Delhi: Bhaskar Das, a prominent figure in India's media industry, has passed away. Das was battling with cancer. He is survived by his wife, two children, and two grandchildren.

He was a key member of the Board of Directors of BCCL and its subsidiaries. He was also a professor at SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR).

Das's career in the media industry spanned over four decades. He started his career at BCCL in 1976 and held various positions over the years, including Executive Director and President. He was instrumental in the growth of BCCL and its subsidiaries, such as The Times of India and Economic Times.

Das was also a respected academic and a thought leader in the media industry. He was a professor at SPJIMR for over 20 years and taught courses on media management and advertising. He was also the author of several books on the media industry.

Das was deeply involved in shaping the future of corporate India through his work with SPJIMR. He mentored and inspired countless students and young professionals. He was also a frequent speaker at industry events and conferences.

He will be remembered for his contribution to the media industry and his dedication to teaching and research.





