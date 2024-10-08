Media Marketing Compliance appoints Pratiksha Bugde as Audit Director in India

New Delhi: Media Marketing Compliance (MMC) has announced the appointment of Pratiksha Bugde as a new Audit Director in India, underscoring its expansion plans in the region.

Bugde, who brings experience from her previous roles at Ebiquity and Firm Decisions, has a background in auditing, supporting clients in optimising their media and marketing investments.

David Reid Senior Partner at MMC, said, “India is a fast-growing market for MMC and our work in the region has significantly expanded. Pratiksha was an obvious choice to bolster our local and regional team. Her experience and deep understanding of the Indian market enable her to hit the ground running, allowing us to meet the increasing demand from our clients.”