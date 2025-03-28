McDonald’s India and Warner Bros join hands to launch Minecraft Movie Meal

New Delhi: McDonald’s India and Warner Bros has launched the Minecraft Movie Meal, inspired by the upcoming movie ‘A Minecraft Movie’.

The Happy Meal Minecraft will include the Veg and Chicken Surprise Medium Meal, and the 9-Piece Chicken McNuggets Medium Meal with an Oreo McFlurry. The meals will be packaged in limited-edition Minecraft-themed boxes.

Each meal will include one of six collectible trade cards, featuring McDonald’s characters and Minecraft treasures. Each trade card will feature a code that can be scanned to unlock an exclusive Minecraft skin in the Minecraft Marketplace.

Rajeev Ranjan, Managing Director, McDonald’s India – North and East, said, “We keep looking for ways to bring our customers closer to the things they love. The Minecraft Movie Meal is an exciting fusion of gaming and food, designed to spark creativity and adventure for both Gen Z and Gen Alpha. With its pixel-inspired packaging and bold flavours, this collaboration transforms mealtime into an immersive experience, much like the game itself. Just as Minecraft empowers players to build and explore, this meal encourages our fans to ignite conversations and craft unforgettable memorable moments with friends and family over their favourite McDonald’s treats.”

The Minecraft-themed meal boxes will be available until April 30, 2025, at McDonald’s India outlets across North and East India.