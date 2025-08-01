McCain Foods India unveils new brand identity and packaging

New Delhi: McCain Foods India has introduced a refreshed brand identity featuring a redesigned logo, updated packaging, and a purpose platform centred on the people behind the brand including farmers, partners, and families. The unveiling took place at an event in Ahmedabad, where the company began its operations in India.

The rebranding reflects McCain’s broader repositioning in the Indian market, with an emphasis on responsible sourcing, regenerative farming practices, and community engagement. The event brought together McCain Foods India Managing Director Mainak Dhar, brand ambassador Karisma Kapoor, and several farmers and partners associated with the company.

“We are proud to introduce our new visual identity that honours our heritage, embraces the future, and reaffirms the values that have always defined us, real food, real people, and real purpose,” said Mainak Dhar, Managing Director, McCain Foods India.

“This transformation is deeply rooted in our pride for the farmers who grow our ingredients, the dedicated teams who bring our products to life, and the families who welcome McCain to their tables.

Our new packaging is designed to inspire trust and excitement, and the ‘Rooted in Real’ platform is a steadfast promise to remain true to the quality of our ingredients, the authenticity of our flavours, and the meaningful connections we foster every day. Building on this strong foundation, we are excited to embark on the next phase of purposeful growth in India,” he added.

The company’s new packaging and visual identity were introduced as part of a broader message that links frozen food with freshness, flavour, and family-oriented experiences. The updated logo draws inspiration from natural elements such as rolling hills and sunshine, reinforcing the farm-to-table concept that McCain has chosen to highlight.

Brand ambassador Karisma Kapoor, who joined the event alongside McCain farmers and partners, commented on the brand’s evolution,

“It is truly heartwarming to be part of this milestone moment. McCain has always embodied joy, warmth, and togetherness, becoming a cherished part of snacking occasions in households across India. Over the years, I have witnessed how the brand has woven itself into the fabric of our daily lives. With this new identity and its inspiring message, McCain is adding even greater meaning to the way we enjoy food, celebrating gratitude, goodness, and exceptional taste.”

McCain also used the occasion to reaffirm its work with regenerative agriculture, including initiatives focused on soil health, biodiversity preservation, and climate-resilient farming. The company stated that the refreshed identity is part of an effort to reposition frozen food not as artificial or overly processed, but as accessible, high-quality, and aligned with family mealtimes.

The rebrand highlights McCain’s continuing association with farmers and its investment in building sustainable sourcing practices. The company said it intends to strengthen its partnerships while supporting shared food experiences that connect people.

“As we celebrate this exciting evolution, we invite our partners, customers, and communities across India to join us on this journey. Together, we will continue to nurture meaningful connections and deliver the best that our fields have to offer,” Dhar said.