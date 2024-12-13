Mayank Jain returns to Zee Learn in COO role

New Delhi: Zee Learn has appointed Mayank Jain as its Chief Operating Officer (COO).

In this pivotal role, Jain will lead Zee Learn’s operational and strategic initiatives.

Jain has over two decades of experience and has held leadership positions at Lighthouse Learning, Tata AIG General Insurance, Titan, Whirlpool India and Overnite Express, amongst others. This is his second inning with Zee Learn, having earlier worked with Zee Learn. as the Business Head of COCO Schools and Brain Café.

Manish Rastogi, CEO and whole-time director, Zee Learn, said, “We are delighted to welcome Mayank Jain to the Zee Learn family. His extensive experience and innovative approach will help us accelerate our mission of making Indian education on par with global best practices. With Mayank onboard, bringing his keen insights, Zee Learn is poised to set new benchmarks in the education sector.”