Maxposure acquires London-headquartered Neutral Digital

Mumbai: Maxposure Limited announced the acquisition of London-headquartered Neutral Digital.

Maxposure provides content and technology solutions for the aviation industry, partnering with companies like IndiGo and Air India. Neutral Digital specialises in XR technologies and CGI to create interactive solutions for aviation and other industries. This acquisition combines Maxposure’s inflight entertainment solutions with Neutral Digital’s immersive technology, aiming to improve passenger engagement and the overall inflight experience.

As part of the acquisition, Maxposure will invest in Neutral Digital’s growth and technology development. The partnership will expand Maxposure's global presence and Neutral Digital will continue to operate independently within the Maxposure portfolio, maintaining its unique identity while benefiting from the broader resources and expertise of the Maxposure group.

Prakash Johari, Founder and CEO of Maxposure, commented, “This marks a transformative chapter for Maxposure. By combining our aviation-focused solutions with Neutral Digital's capabilities, we're revolutionising passenger experience with next-generation inflight technology that doesn't just meet airline requirements; it anticipates them. This integration positions us at the forefront of creating immersive, seamless experiences that redefine what's possible in the skies.”

Christian Grou, CEO of Neutral Digital said, “The digital world is rapidly moving towards the third dimension, and we are at the forefront of that revolution. This partnership accelerates our vision and strengthens our ability to deliver transformative solutions to airlines worldwide.”