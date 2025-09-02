Max Marketing files draft papers with SEBI for SME IPO

New Delhi: Max Marketing, a Mumbai-based film marketing and consultancy company, has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The issue will consist of a fresh issue of 22 lakh equity shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. According to the prospectus, the shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform. The company will decide on the price band and minimum bid lot in consultation with the book-running lead manager. Interactive Financial Services is managing the issue, while Bigshare Services has been appointed registrar.

Max Marketing, incorporated in 2020, works in film marketing consultancy, publicity management, campaign planning, and digital promotions. Its services extend across different phases of production. At the pre-shoot stage, the firm works on product placements, brand integrations and sponsorships aligned with storylines, while in the post-shoot stage, it coordinates with agencies for promotional activities including trailers, posters, digital outreach, PR, music tie-ups, city tours, premieres and outdoor campaigns.

The prospectus notes that the proceeds from the offering will be directed towards capital expenditure for office premises, the acquisition of M/s Little Monk Production, and general corporate purposes.

The company has reported steady growth since its incorporation. For the financial year 2024–25, it posted revenue of Rs 5.9 crore and a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 1.65 crore. Its net worth rose to Rs 6.95 crore in FY25 from Rs 5.29 crore in FY24.