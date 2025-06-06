Max Level wins PR mandate for Riot Games in India and South Asia

New Delhi: Max Level, a marketing and public relations agency with roots in gaming, has secured the public relations mandate for Riot Games in India and South Asia. Riot Games is the publisher behind popular titles such as League of Legends, Team Fight Tactics, and VALORANT.
As part of the partnership, Max Level will lead communication strategy for Riot in the region, with a focus on raising awareness and engagement across its gaming and esports communities. The agency will collaborate closely with Riot’s local teams to support brand campaigns, product updates, esports initiatives, and regional storytelling across markets including India, Bangladesh, and Nepal.
The agency was selected following a multi-agency pitch process. Riot’s decision was based on Max Level’s understanding of the gaming and esports landscape, its creative approach, and its track record in building culturally relevant campaigns.
Siddharth Nayyar, Co-founder and CEO at Max Level, said, "Winning the PR mandate for Riot Games is a defining moment for us. Riot has not only shaped the modern multiplayer era but also built global communities around player-first values. We’re thrilled to help expand that legacy in India and South Asia, a region that’s growing and evolving at a breakneck pace."
Riot Games, known for its emphasis on player-first narratives and transmedia expansion—including its Emmy Award-winning Netflix series Arcane: League of Legends—aims to deepen its community engagement in South Asia through this collaboration.
Max Level will be responsible for campaign support for Riot’s key products and intellectual properties, as well as strategic input on community engagement and creator collaborations. The agency has previously worked with brands such as NODWIN Gaming, SuperGaming, CyberPowerPC India, KRAFTON, and ESL FACEIT Group.
The partnership comes at a time of rapid growth in India’s gaming sector. According to the Lumikai State of India Gaming Report 2024, the industry reached $3.1 billion in FY23 and is projected to grow to $7.5 billion by FY28. The country is home to over 568 million gamers, making it the largest consumer of mobile games globally.