Mavcomm and Genuus collaborate to offer brand solutions across India, Singapore, UAE markets

Mumbai: Mavcomm Group, integrated communications and PR firm, has partnered with Genuus, a marketing services company, to combine their respective verticals and expand businesses.

Both will offer services such as reputation management, digital engagement, brand storytelling, and content amplification across India, Singapore, and the UAE.

"Our collaboration with Genuus isn’t just about expanding services and geographies - it’s about offering a new cohesive approach to our existing clients as well as new pitches. By integrating the emerging models, we ensure brand narratives aren’t fragmented but amplified across every channel with impact and consistency," said Anand Mahesh Talari, Co-founder, Mavcomm Group.

"This is a synergy of vision. Mavcomm’s PR and strategic communication expertise meets our digital-first approach to craft compelling brand stories to deliver measurable business outcomes," added Vidyadhar Hegde, Managing Partner, Genuus.