Mattel debuts its first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes

New Delhi: Mattel has introduced its first Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes (T1D), developed in collaboration with the not-for-profit organisation Breakthrough T1D. The move is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to reflect a broader range of lived experiences through its toy line.

“Introducing a Barbie doll with type 1 diabetes marks an important step in our commitment to inclusivity and representation,” said Krista Berger, senior vice president of Barbie and global head of dolls. “Barbie helps shape children's early perceptions of the world, and by reflecting medical conditions like T1D, we ensure more kids can see themselves in the stories they imagine and the dolls they love.”

According to a report, The new doll features a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) on her arm, secured with heart-shaped medical tape. She also carries a mobile phone displaying a blood sugar monitoring app and wears an insulin pump on her waist, a device that delivers automated insulin doses as required. The doll is dressed in a blue polka dot outfit inspired by global symbols of diabetes awareness.

Type 1 diabetes is a chronic autoimmune condition typically diagnosed in childhood. It occurs when the immune system attacks the insulin-producing cells in the pancreas, requiring patients to manage their blood sugar levels daily through insulin administration and monitoring.

Alongside the T1D model, Mattel has also released a Lila Moss doll, which includes similar diabetes management accessories. Lila Moss, daughter of supermodel Kate Moss, was diagnosed with the condition at age 12 and has since spoken publicly about living with type 1 diabetes.

The launch forms part of a broader shift in Mattel’s product strategy, which has in recent years expanded to include dolls with diverse body types, physical disabilities, and gender inclusivity. The company began rolling out curvy, petite, and tall Barbies in 2016, followed by gender-inclusive and differently abled dolls in 2019.