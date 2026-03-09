New Delhi: Professional haircare brand Matrix has appointed KATSEYE as its global brand ambassador. The partnership brings together Matrix’s four-decade legacy in professional-grade haircare with the global performance group KATSEYE.

The brand’s philosophy, “All Hair Types. All Humans,” reflects its focus on inclusivity and accessibility in professional haircare. Commenting on the appointment, Matrix said that KATSEYE would lead Matrix Moves, a 2026 global campaign exploring the relationship between hair and motion.

Directed by Cody Critcheloe, photographed by Carin Backoff and styled by Kyle Lu, the campaign introduces “Hairography,” presenting hair as an extension of performance and personal identity. The visuals combine KATSEYE’s choreography with the brand’s colourful aesthetic.

The campaign also demonstrates the performance of six key Matrix products under the demands of world-class movement. The company highlighted products ranging from Mega Smooth for sleek precision to Instacure for restorative strength, aiming to show results across different hair textures.

Through the appointment, Matrix said it continues to focus on professional expertise, diversity, and creative expression in haircare, emphasising the connection between movement and personal style.