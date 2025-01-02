Matrimony.com onboards Anil Kapoor as brand ambassador

New Delhi: Matrimony.com has signed actor Anil Kapoor as its brand ambassador to widen the reach of its community-based matrimony services.

Murugavel Janakiraman, Founder and CEO of Matrimony.com, said, “Mr Anil Kapoor has been in show business for over 45 years and has won the love of people across the country and the globe. His image as a perfect husband, a caring father, and a doting grandfather inspires millions. To start, we will be releasing TV commercials for four communities - BrahminMatrimony, RajputMatrimony, AgarwalMatrimony, and KayasthaMatrimony – featuring Anil Kapoor, right in the middle of the ongoing wedding season.”

Matrimony.com has planned a 360-degree marketing campaign featuring Anil Kapoor, targeting these communities throughout the year. The campaign will kick off with the release of commercials in January 2025 across all major TV networks.