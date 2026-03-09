Mathrubhumi and Kerala transport open readers’ corner at Ernakulam bus stand

New Delhi: Kerala-based media conglomerate Mathrubhumi has partnered with the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSTRC) to open a readers’ corner at the newly renovated Ernakulam bus stand. Kerala Transport Minister K. B. Ganesh Kumar inaugurated the facility, which provides commuters with access to Mathrubhumi newspapers and publications year-round.

Speaking at the inauguration, Minister Ganesh Kumar said, “Initiatives like these encourage people to learn about the world through reading deserve appreciation, especially in the age dominated by digital screens. The presence of printed material in public space carries a nostalgic charm, reminding readers of the enduring value of the physical page. We are ready to create similar reading spaces at other bus stands across the state, with the support of Mathrubhumi.”

M V Shreyams Kumar, Managing Director of Mathrubhumi Group, added, “For us, this initiative is more than a distribution exercise; it is a reaffirmation of Mathrubhumi’s emblematic relationship to Kerala’s longstanding cultural affinity with reading. It also serves as a gentle reminder of the joy of reading, encouraging commuters to slow down, engage with ideas, and discover the pleasure of words, reaffirming Kerala’s identity as a state that values literacy not merely as a statistic but as a lived practice.”