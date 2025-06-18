Mastercard collaborates with EVA Live to bring over 20 music and entertainment shows to India

New Delhi: Mastercard has partnered with live entertainment company EVA Live to organise a series of more than 20 live performances across India between October and December this year. The events will feature prominent artists including Enrique Iglesias, A.R. Rahman, and DJ Tiësto.

The partnership marks Mastercard’s first performing arts sponsorship in South Asia, offering cardholders early access, select discounts, and other concert-related privileges. Performances are scheduled to take place in multiple cities, beginning 30 October in Mumbai with a concert by Iglesias, who returns to India after 13 years.

According to Mastercard, the initiative is part of a broader effort to engage audiences through live music and stage events spanning genres such as Bollywood, classical, and global electronic music.

“India’s love for entertainment—especially music—is unparalleled, deeply emotional, spiritual, and cultural,” said Gautam Aggarwal, Division President, South Asia at Mastercard. “Mastercard’s collaboration with EVA Live is designed to create unforgettable moments that connect with people’s hearts and leave lasting memories. At the same time, it strengthens brand engagement and fuels the passion economy.”

Cardholders using Mastercard’s credit, debit, or prepaid cards will have early access to ticket sales, a 10% discount after presale, and the option to participate in curated experiences such as artist meet-and-greets and designated lounge access.

Julie Nestor, Executive Vice President, Marketing & Communications, Asia Pacific, Mastercard, added, “Mastercard has built a powerful global legacy of connecting people to priceless possibilities—through our long-standing collaboration across a range of passion categories globally, including music and entertainment. This collaboration with EVA Live extends this legacy to India in a way that’s immersive, inclusive, and deeply rewarding for our cardholders.”

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder & Managing Director of EVA Live, said the partnership is expected to reshape the country’s live music landscape. “This seminal collaboration with Mastercard heralds a transformative era for live music in India,” he said. “By synergistically combining our proven expertise in executing large-scale, impactful events with Mastercard’s expansive global footprint and unwavering commitment to delivering priceless experiences, we are poised to significantly elevate the national live music scene and cultivate deeper connections between fans and the artists they deeply admire.”