Maruti Chairman RC Bhargava calls for national unity amid US tariffs

New Delhi: India must stand united and respond firmly to the 50% punitive tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian products, Maruti Suzuki India Chairman R C Bhargava said on Thursday.

“It is our duty as Indians to do our very best to promote and maintain our dignity and respect and not give in to any kind of bullying in this matter... the nation has to stand united,” Bhargava said at Maruti Suzuki’s 44th Annual General Meeting.

The tariffs, which came into effect on Wednesday, are expected to affect exports and employment in labour-intensive sectors such as shrimp, apparel, diamonds, leather and footwear, as well as gems and jewellery.

Bhargava noted that the US tariffs have created global market upheaval. “You're all aware of the global uncertainty that has been caused in recent months. President Trump has in many ways, forced nations to rethink conventional policies and relationships. Personal use of tariffs in diplomacy is being seen for the first time,” he said.

He also highlighted the Goods and Services Tax (GST) restructuring as a significant economic reform. “We are all hopeful that the proposal which the Prime Minister made will result in the GST of small cars reducing to 18% but we have to wait till the official announcement is made,” Bhargava said.

He added that it was a positive step that the government had recognised a large number of consumers at the lower end of the market.

The government has proposed a two-tier GST structure of 5% and 18%, alongside a 40% special rate on select items, for consideration by the Group of Ministers on GST rate rationalisation. Currently, GST is levied at 5%, 12%, 18% and 28%, with food and essential items at nil or 5%, and luxury and demerit goods in the 28% slab, with an additional cess applied.