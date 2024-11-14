Mars initiates global agency review

Mars Inc., a global leader in confectionery, pet care, and food products, has launched a comprehensive review of its agency relationships. This review, which kicked off in early November 2024, encompasses media planning, buying, commerce, social media, brand public relations, and influencer marketing, but excludes creative services.

The process aims to reduce the number of agency partners to foster more integrated and efficient marketing strategies.

Mars, known for its brands like M&M's, Snickers, and Pedigree, is looking to consolidate its agency partnerships.

The current review, expected to conclude in 2025, focuses on Mars's Snacking and Petcare divisions. Mars Food & Nutrition, which includes brands like Ben’s Original and Masterfoods, is not part of this particular evaluation.

The company currently engages with several major holding companies, including GroupM's EssenceMediacom, which has been the primary incumbent for Mars's global media account since a significant review in 2018.

That review saw Mars consolidating its global media duties with MediaCom, now part of EssenceMediacom, following a pitch that included competitors like Publicis Groupe’s Starcom and Omnicom’s OMD.