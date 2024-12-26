Marketing services firm Xperia taps ex-PVR Arindam Pal as Business Head

New Delhi: Xperia Group has appointed former PVR executive Arindam Pal as Business Head - Integrated Sales. At PVR, Pal was Vice-President, sales.

Armed with a Management degree from Indian School of Business (ISB), Pal has had a chequered career in marketing and sales spanning over 24 years across sectors viz. Media (TV, Radio), Cinema, Banking, Financial Services and Telecom Industry.

He has a strong edge and expertise to transform businesses with a sharp focus in steering his competitive Go-to-Market strategies, policies and SOPs for driving sales, accelerating YOY business growth.

Pal has had stints with Fever FM & Radio One (VP & Operations Head), Bharti Airtel Ltd., Religare Finvest Ltd, Times Business Solution Ltd. and HDFC Bank among others.

Speaking about his new role, Pal said, "I am indeed happy to join a professionally managed group like Xperia. My role in Group is cut out to drive growth, create niche and effective solutions and expand multiple-fold using creative, technological advancements. The market has huge potential and offers immense opportunities with creative and out-of-the-box ideas to delight clients. The team has good expertise and I am confident that we can take the growth story of Xperia Group to the next level."

Saibal Gupta, Managing Partner & Chief Executive Officer - Xperia Group, said, "We are delighted to have a seasoned marketing profesional like Arindam in our team. Arindam comes with cutting-edge marketing solutions, expert knowledge and sound delivery. His versatility in delighting clients is a well-known fact in various industries and we are looking forward to delight our clients too."