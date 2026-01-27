New Delhi: Mark Tully, veteran journalist, author and one of the most perceptive foreign observers of India, died on Sunday at a private hospital in Delhi. He was 90.

Tully, who had been unwell for some time, was admitted to Max Hospital in Saket on 21 January and was undergoing treatment under the nephrology department. His death was confirmed by senior journalist and close friend Satish Jacob.

Born in Calcutta (now Kolkata) on October 24, 1935, to British parents, Tully served as the BBC’s New Delhi bureau chief for 22 years, becoming a widely trusted voice on Indian affairs for international audiences. Beyond broadcast journalism, he presented the BBC Radio 4 programme Something Understood and was associated with several documentaries covering subjects ranging from the British Raj to the Indian Railways.

Tully was knighted in 2002 and received the Padma Bhushan in 2005. He authored several influential books on India, including No Full Stops in India, India in Slow Motion and The Heart of India.

Tributes poured in from political leaders and public figures, who recalled his calm authority, deep engagement with India and reporting that shaped public understanding of the country for decades.