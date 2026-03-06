Juhi Singh steps down as Marico’s Head of Digital Transformation after seven years

New Delhi: Juhi Singh has stepped down from Marico after seven years with the company, marking the end of a tenure during which she worked across digital transformation, ecommerce and growth initiatives.

In a LinkedIn post, Singh reflected on her time at the company, describing the experience as a defining period of her career and emphasising the role colleagues and mentors played in shaping her professional journey.

“7 years at Marico, yesterday marked my last day at Marico Limited,” she wrote, adding that while much of her early career involved moving across several organisations, she “found a home” during her time at the FMCG company.

Singh said that although professional milestones and targets often dominate corporate conversations, it is the people and experiences that tend to leave a lasting impression. “I won’t remember the slide we debated over. I won’t remember the month we missed or met a target… But I will remember people,” she noted.

She described moments of mentorship, peer support and cross-team collaboration as the most memorable parts of her time at the company.

Singh wrote that colleagues who offered encouragement during challenging moments and those who challenged her thinking played a significant role in her growth as a leader.

Reflecting on her experience working across different regions, Singh recalled cross-border calls involving teams from India, Southeast Asia, the Gulf Cooperation Council region and Egypt, describing them as examples of collaboration across markets and cultures.

“Those things don’t show up in dashboards. But they stay,” she wrote, referring to informal conversations, late-night product launch discussions and crisis meetings that strengthened professional relationships.

During her time at Marico, Singh held several leadership roles, most recently serving as Head of Digital Transformation. In this role, she worked across digital commerce, D2C initiatives and international e-commerce.

In these roles, she worked on building and scaling digital commerce capabilities, overseeing ecommerce strategy, marketplace partnerships and omnichannel initiatives across domestic and international markets.

Before joining Marico in 2019, Singh held leadership roles at companies including JioMart Digital, Myntra and Markelytics Solutions. Her earlier career also included research and insights roles at Ipsos and IMRB International.

Concluding her message, Singh expressed gratitude to colleagues and collaborators across her career.

“Organisations evolve. Strategies pivot. Titles change. But the people who stood by you in tough rooms… they become part of who you are,” she wrote.