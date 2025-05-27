Manushi Chhillar becomes brand ambassador for Wella Professionals in India

New Delhi: Wella Professionals has named Manushi Chhillar as its new brand ambassador for the Indian market. The announcement was made at the TrendVision 2024–25 Grand Finale, an annual event that showcases creativity and technical expertise in hairstyling.

Chhillar’s appointment, the company said, reflects the brand’s positioning: “With an unwavering passion for beauty and inspiring the courage to change, Manushi embodies the essence of Wella Professionals, always bold and forever transformative.”

Pravesh Saha, General Manager, Wella India and South Asia, said: “This marks the beginning of something legendary. Manushi represents a new wave of beauty, modern, bold, and unapologetically expressive. With her as the new ambassador of Wella Professionals, we bring our vision to life: to inspire stylists to create and consumers to embrace what’s new. Everyone dreams of change, but very few dare to make it happen. Together, we will encourage people to take that leap.”

Wella Professionals, which has been active in the hair industry for over 140 years, said the collaboration is aimed at reinforcing its focus on supporting professionals and advancing hairstyling trends in India.