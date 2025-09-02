Glance elevates Mansi Jain to COO role to lead global expansion of AI commerce

New Delhi: Glance has appointed Mansi Jain as Chief Operating Officer (COO) as the company looks to expand its footprint in the growing AI commerce space.

As COO, Jain will be responsible for Glance’s global expansion and strengthening its position in AI commerce.

Jain has been with the InMobi Group for over 13 years, holding leadership roles across strategy, product and business development. Most recently, as Senior Vice President and General Manager of Glance, she oversaw the launch of Glance AI, a platform positioned around inspiration-led discovery in online shopping.

“Mansi has been at the centre of Glance and InMobi’s most defining breakthroughs,” said Naveen Tewari, Founder and CEO of InMobi Group and Glance.

“She brings unmatched strategic clarity, bold vision, and the ability to inspire teams to reimagine what’s possible. As COO, she will be instrumental in scaling Glance globally and cementing our leadership in AI commerce.”

Commenting on her new role, Jain said, “I am energised to take on this role at such a pivot time for Glance. In just a few months, we have seen the immense potential of Glance AI come alive globally. We are at the dawn of a commerce revolution, one that will be led by AI. My vision is to make Glance AI synonymous with AI commerce and to shape the future of how the world shops and discovers.”

An IIT Delhi graduate, Jain joined InMobi in 2012 after working with Bain and Company and Essex Lake Group. Her career at the group has included building its remarketing platform, serving as Chief of Staff to lead corporate strategy, and leading Roposo’s transition into a social commerce platform before taking charge of Glance AI.





