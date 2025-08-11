Manoj Barman launches Elevate One Media for premium PR and executive branding

New Delhi: Manoj Barman has announced the launch of Elevate One Media, a consultancy specialising in premium public relations and executive branding.

Bringing on over 15 years of experience in the PR industry, including founding Whiz Consulting and leading the PR division at Laqshya Media Group, Barman’s new venture focuses on CXO profiling, strategic reputation management, and media placements for corporate leaders and premium brands at national and international levels.

Elevate One Media builds on the foundation of Whiz Consulting, established in 2009, and Barman’s recent tenure at Laqshya Media Group. The consultancy seeks to provide tailored services in executive branding, storytelling, and media engagement, with particular attention to LinkedIn presence, coverage in trade and mainstream media, podcast production, awards strategy, and speaking engagements. Operating from Delhi/NCR, the firm will cater to clients across India and abroad.

Barman stated, “In today’s dynamic media ecosystem, it’s not enough for CXOs and brands to simply exist, they must be positioned as premium voices in their industries. At Elevate One Media, we focus on precision-driven CXO profiling and strategic reputation management to ensure our clients are seen, respected, and sought after by the right audiences. We listen deeply, then craft positioning and campaigns that spark meaningful conversations where it matters most.” He also noted that the firm adopts a client-centred approach to crisis communications and capital-markets messaging, ensuring timely and transparent responses in critical situations.

Describing Elevate One Media as a streamlined, premium PR agency, Barman said, “Our mission is to position visionary leaders where they belong, in the spotlight, so the right media not only notice, but actively endorse their expertise. This is just the start, and I’m looking forward to collaborating with visionary leaders, brands, and associates who want to make a lasting impact.”