Mankind Pharma transfers OTC business to new subsidiary Mankind Consumer Products

New Delhi: Mankind Pharma has transferred its over-the-counter (OTC) business to a new subsidiary called Mankind Consumer Products (MCPPL).

According to the company, this strategic decision aims to sharpen its focus on its core pharmaceutical operations while allowing the OTC business to grow independently under the new subsidiary.

The OTC market, which includes products like Manforce condoms, Prega News pregnancy test kits, and Unwanted-72 emergency contraception, has a different dynamic compared to prescription drugs.

This separation could lead to more agile marketing and product development tailored specifically for consumer healthcare products, as per the company.

Mankind Pharma reported that its OTC business contributed about 7% to its total revenue, showcasing its significance but also indicating room for more targeted growth under a dedicated entity.

The transfer was finalized on September 30, 2024.