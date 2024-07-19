Manjari Upadhye joins Mahindra & Mahindra as CMO

New Delhi: Manjari Upadhye has been appointed as Chief Marketing Officer for Mahindra & Mahindra's automotive business. Her role will encompass overseeing the marketing strategies for Mahindra's Internal Combustion Engine product portfolio, with responsibilities spanning digital marketing, public relations, and Mahindra Adventure Initiatives.

Upadhye has over 25 years of experience in marketing, sales, e-commerce, and P&L management across sectors. Her career highlights include roles at consumer brands like Colgate, Ocean Spray, PepsiCo, and Mondelez. She most recently served as the CEO of Welspun Living's domestic business, where she managed various portfolios including home textiles and advanced textiles.

At Mahindra & Mahindra, Upadhye will report directly to Nalinikanth Gollagunta, CEO of the automotive business.

Her initial priority will be spearheading the launch of the 5-door Thar, scheduled for official unveiling on August 15.