Manish Gupta takes over as President and MD of Dell Technologies India

New Delhi: Dell Technologies has announced the appointment of Manish Gupta as its new president and managing director for India, with immediate effect. Based in Bengaluru, Gupta will report to Peter Marrs, president for Asia Pacific Japan and Greater China (APJC).

He takes over from Alok Ohrie, who is stepping down to spend more time with his family and focus on personal commitments.

“I am excited to have Manish leading Dell in India. His exceptional blend of technical expertise, deep market understanding, and visionary leadership will be instrumental in driving growth and innovation. Manish’s unwavering focus on customer success, partner collaboration, talent development, and innovation will further solidify Dell’s position as an industry leader. With his guidance, I am confident we will continue to empower businesses and communities, delivering technology that fuels human progress,” said Marrs. “I would like to thank Alok for the incredible impact he has made at Dell Technologies India and wish him all the best for the future.”

Gupta has over 25 years of experience in the IT sector, including more than a decade at Dell Technologies. Prior to this role, he oversaw global alliances, channel engagement, and strategy development for the APJC region. He has also held the position of vice president of the Infrastructure Solutions Group in India.

“India presents immense opportunities, with businesses striving to harness technology for agility and competitive advantage. With a talented team, a strong portfolio, and a culture of innovation, Dell Technologies is uniquely positioned to empower customers on their digital transformation journey. I look forward to working with our customers and partners as they navigate change and drive an AI-powered future,” Gupta said.

He holds an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow, and a Bachelor of Engineering from Panjab University. He is also a Fulbright-Nehru Fellow for Leadership in Management from Carnegie Mellon University’s Tepper School of Business.