New Delhi: Mother Dairy’s Managing Director, Manish Bandlish, has resigned and will leave the organisation on November 30, according to people familiar with the development. Bandlish, who took charge in March 2021, is stepping down to pursue opportunities outside the company.

Mother Dairy, which reported a turnover of Rs 17,500 crore in the previous financial year, confirmed the leadership change in its response to PTI.

“Manish Bandlish has decided to step down from his position as Managing Director of Mother Dairy, upon completion of his notice period on November 30, 2025, in order to pursue his professional goals outside the company,” the company said in an e-mail reply. It added that it “extended sincere appreciation for his valuable contributions to the overall growth of the company.”

During the transition, the responsibilities of the Managing Director will be handled by the Deputy Managing Director under the supervision of the Board.