Manappuram Finance appoints Deepak Reddy as new CEO

New Delhi: Manappuram Finance has appointed Deepak Reddy as its new Chief Executive Officer. He commenced his duties on Friday, August 1, 2025.

Before joining Manappuram, Reddy was associated with Bajaj Finserv for over 17 years. In his most recent role, he led the Rural, Insurance, and Gold Loan businesses.

He also served as the Head of Human Resources at Bajaj Finance and was instrumental in shaping the company’s HR strategy and practices.

He was also the first Group Head of Human Resources at Bajaj Finserv, where he shaped its group-level HR philosophies and practices.

Prior to his tenure at Bajaj Finserv, he spent over nine years at American Express, where he headed the Personal and Small Business Loans business and held the role of Director – Platinum Credit Cards.

He began his career with MIRC Electronics (ONIDA) and Standard Chartered Bank.

VP Nandakumar, Managing Director and current CEO of Manappuram Finance, said, “We are happy to welcome Deepak Reddy as our new CEO. His vast experience in financial markets and in developing high-performance teams will not only strengthen the company’s core business but also open new avenues for growth and excellence.”

As CEO of Manappuram Finance, Reddy will be primarily responsible for steering the company and its subsidiaries through the next phase of growth and innovation, including strengthening the company’s core businesses of gold loans, vehicle finance, microfinance, MSME loans, housing finance, and digital lending, while enhancing organisational culture, leadership depth, governance, and customer-centricity.

He holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree and a PGDM from TAPMI, Manipal.