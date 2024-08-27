Mamaearth’s Abhiishekk Pandey joins Zalon as Co-founder and CEO

Gurgaon: Zalon, flagship brand of Z Revolution Tech, appointed former Mamaearth top management executive, Abhiishekk Raj Pandey as Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Pandey brings 20 years of leadership experience in the Beauty and Cosmetics Industry. His career stint includes roles at Mamaearth, Purplle, Nykaa and Colorbar.

Before joining Zalon, Pandey worked in manufacturing, sourcing and supply chain systems at Honasa (Mamaearth) and other companies like Purplle, Nykaa, Colorbar USA as well.

He has managed large teams in various roles across Supply Chain, NPD, Procurement and Private Label.

Ayush Ahuja and Sunil Khatri (Co-founders at Zalon) welcomed Pandey in his new role, and said, “Pandey brings a wealth of experience and a visionary approach that aligns perfectly with our goals and aspirations. We are thrilled to onboard him to lead the company and believe his leadership will play a crucial role in driving our company forward and achieving new milestones. We are confident that his expertise and insights will be invaluable as we continue to grow and innovate.”

On joining Zalon, Pandey commented “I am honoured and excited to join Zalon and I look forward to working closely with our talented team to build on our strong foundation and scale up the business from here with a vision to become India’s and World’s largest B2B Product and Tech platform for Salons.”