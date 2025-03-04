Malaika Arora onboarded as brand ambassador for Skinnovation’s Wonder

New Delhi: Skinnovation, an aesthetic dermatology company founded in 2011, has announced Bollywood icon Malaika Arora as the official brand ambassador for Wonder, a muscle-building and fat-burning device.

Wonder was designed in Spain, and it utilises electromagnetic field and neuro-muscular stimulation technology.

Kalpesh Gawade, Founder and Director, Skinnovation, said, "We are thrilled to welcome Malaika Arora to the Skinnovation family. Her unwavering commitment to fitness, wellness, and self-care perfectly aligns with Wonder’s vision. This collaboration is more than just a partnership—it’s about inspiring individuals to prioritise their health, no matter how busy their lifestyle. With Malaika as our face, we aim to drive one of India's biggest fitness revolutions."