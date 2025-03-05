Malaika Arora becomes new face of Chique Studio

New Delhi: Chique Studio, a women’s wear brand, has made Malaika Arora its new face.

Siddhant Gupta, Founder, Chique Studio, said, “Arora embodies the sophistication and confidence that define Chique. Her association will enhance our brand's appeal and inspire more women to embrace fashion that is both stylish and accessible.”

Arora added, “I am delighted to join Chique, a brand that values elegance and self-expression. Their designs strike the perfect balance between comfort and style, making every woman feel effortlessly chic.”

Chique Studio claims to have a retail footprint of 60+ stores across 25+ cities and an online presence.

Chique is now available at Shoppers Stop. The brand has also entered international markets, including Dubai, Singapore, South Africa, and Bangladesh, with plans for further global expansion.