Mahindra Logistics unveils new brand identity

New Delhi: Mahindra Logistics has unveiled its new brand identity.

The new identity aims to capture the essence of the company’s core values and future-ready vision, emphasising collective strength and continuous forward momentum.

In a press statement, the company said, “The new identity unifies all our business segments as we focus on delivering integrated solutions. It symbolises our deep association with customers, focussing on building customised solutions integrating all stages of the supply chain. The icon represents the unification of diverse services and solutions, with a sharp focus on technology, sustainability, and robust operating systems.”

Rampraveen Swaminathan, CEO & MD, Mahindra Logistics, said, “Our new identity is a reflection of our vision in our actions. It honours our past, celebrates our present and embodies our vision for the future. At the heart of this new brand identity lies the collective strength and growth of our employees, driving us to push boundaries and deliver agile, technologically advanced, sustainable, and future-ready end-to-end logistics solutions for our customers”.