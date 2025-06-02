Mahindra Holidays appoints Asha Kharga as Chief Customer Officer

New Delhi: The Mahindra Group has announced the appointment of Asha Kharga as the Chief Customer Officer of Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India (MHRIL), effective July 1, 2025. Kharga currently serves as the Chief Customer Officer at the Mahindra Group.

With a background spanning over 28 years, Kharga has held leadership roles across industries, focusing on brand transformation and customer experience. In her new role, she is expected to lead MHRIL’s efforts in enhancing guest experiences, evolving brand strategy, and supporting expansion plans aimed at increasing the company’s resort footprint.

Commenting on the development, Dr Anish Shah, Group CEO and MD of Mahindra Group, said, “Asha’s expertise will be key to leveraging the potential of Mahindra Holidays, as we seek to transform and significantly grow the business. Her strength in aligning brand vision with customer experiences will be valuable for the business.”

Manoj Bhat, MD and CEO of MHRIL, added, “We are delighted to welcome Asha to our leadership team. We have ambitious plans as we expand our resort footprint to 10,000 keys by 2030. Our focus is on premium offerings, and we wanted a seasoned leader with the expertise to align brand vision with exceptional experiences. Her appointment will accelerate building a business that meets the changing needs of leisure travellers.”

Kharga said, “I’m eager to contribute to the next chapter by focusing on the emotional, experiential, and cultural aspects that define our hospitality offerings. As the business grows, our greatest differentiator will not just be our presence, but how we make people feel when they stay with us. I look forward to working together with the incredible team at MHRIL.”