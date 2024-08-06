Mahindra Group selects APCO as AOR in US

Delhi: Indian multinational company Mahindra Group has selected APCO as its AOR in the U.S.

The firm will work to strengthen the company’s presence in the U.S. and support Mahindra Group in the development and execution of its strategy for brands, in particular, Tech Mahindra and Mahindra Ag North America, APCO said in a statement.

APCO started working with the conglomerate in June, serving as AOR for all of its business units. Mahindra Group issued the RFP early this year. Budget details were not disclosed.

Tech Mahindra is the group’s technology services and consulting company. Mahindra Ag North America is the company’s agriculture brand specialising in tractors, utility vehicles and farming equipment.

The move is part of Mahindra Group’s expansion and investment in the U.S. market, according to the company.

North America president Kelly Williamson and senior director and head of APCO’s global public affairs practice Safiya Ghori-Ahmad will oversee the client relationship. The agency’s strategy will utilise its experts in its Chicago, Washington, New York, Raleigh and Los Angeles, according to the firm.