Mahindra Group bolsters leadership with key appointments

New Delhi: Mahindra Group has announced senior leadership appointments across businesses.

Hemant Sikka, who is currently President of the Farm Equipment Sector (FES), has been appointed as the MD and CEO of Mahindra Logistics (MLL) by the MLL Board.

The current CEO, Ram Swaminathan, has decided to step down to pursue other professional interests.

Veejay Nakra, who is currently President Automotive Division, will be appointed as President Farm Equipment Business (FEB).

There is a huge opportunity for us to grow the business profitably through tractors, farm machinery and globalisation, the company said.

Nakra joined M&M in 1995. He will continue to report to Rajesh Jejurikar.

R Velusamy, who is currently President Automotive Technology and Product Development, will be appointed as President of the Automotive Business (AB).

To prepare for a future with technology innovation and lead opportunities for growth in domestic as well as global markets, we will now integrate the SUV and LCV (less than 3.5 tonne) business under one leader, Mahindra Group said.

This would help build greater agility and collaboration, both in engineering our products and taking them to market. The role would have end to end responsibility of all functions within the Auto Business with P&L delivery, it added.

Velusamy joined M&M in 1996. He facilitated the creation of powertrains and the development and launch of several ICE flagship products and Mahindra’s Electric Vehicle portfolio.

Velusamy will continue to report to Rajesh Jejurikar.

Anish Shah, Group CEO and Managing Director, M&M, said, “These leadership changes ensure that we have strong, proven leaders at the helm of our key businesses. Their experience will enable us to drive significant growth and create greater value for our customers and shareholders. We thank Swaminathan for his contributions to the company, and wish Sikka, Nakra, and Velusamy the very best for the journey ahead”.