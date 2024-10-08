Mahindra First Choice Wheels announces Mohammed Turra as its Managing Director and CEO

Mahindra First Choice Wheels Ltd. (MFCWL), an Indian multi-brand pre-owned car company and part of the diversified Mahindra Group, announced the appointment of Mohammed Turra as the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO).

Turra succeeds Ashutosh Pandey, who will be taking on a new role within the Mahindra Group. With over two decades of leadership experience across India, the Middle East, France, and the United States, Turra brings a wealth of knowledge spanning consulting, financial services, FMCG, and the automotive industry to his new role.

At MFCWL, Turra will be responsible for driving the company's growth, strengthening its market leadership, and positioning the business for the future.

“I am thrilled to take on this new responsibility at Mahindra First Choice Wheels,” said Mohammed Turra. “With the used car industry evolving rapidly, I am excited to work alongside our talented team to build a winning model that redefines the customer experience, drives innovation, and sets new standards for the market. Our focus will be on delivering exceptional value to our customers, forging stronger partnerships, and positioning Mahindra First Choice Wheels as the leader in this dynamic space.”

Turra has been part of the Mahindra Group since 2016. Previously, he served as Senior Vice President at the Group Strategy Office of Mahindra & Mahindra, where he played a key role in fostering synergies across the Group’s diverse businesses. His efforts focused on driving growth, international expansion, and spearheading strategic initiatives such as electric vehicles (EVs) and shared mobility. He also oversaw several critical group-wide processes, including performance reviews, strategic planning cycles, Net Promoter Score (NPS), and innovation.

Turra was the founding leader of Mahindra Finance’s Quiklyz, a vehicle leasing and subscription platform that captured a 20% market share in just three years under his leadership. His strategic vision was instrumental in forming key partnerships and establishing Quiklyz as a leader in the industry.

Before joining Mahindra, Turra was part of the Financial Institutions practice at the Boston Consulting Group (BCG), where he specialized in retail, SME, and wholesale banking, providing strategic and operational solutions to leading commercial banks, central banks, and government institutions across the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region and India. Earlier in his career, he also held positions at Unilever, Alstom, and IBM.