Mahindra Finance appoints Anu Raj as Head of Marketing

New Delhi: Mahindra Finance announced the appointment of Anu Raj as Head of Marketing and Corporate Communication, forming part of the Senior Management Personnel of the Company effective March 3, 2025.

Raj has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Calcutta University and is a professional with over two and a half decades of experience in advertising, marketing, branding, digital marketing, business development, brand building/ management, and communications.

She has previously worked at Aditya Birla Group Company, IndusInd Bank, Deutsche Bank, and Equus Advertising.

Additionally, Raj was involved in the planning and execution of digital advertising campaigns that focused on content marketing, brand building, and new customer acquisition tactics using a variety of digital media. During the business transfer from Deutsche Bank to IndusInd Bank, she was also a member of the integration team.

Before joining Deutsche Bank, she was promoted to head of marketing for retail banking in India, where she began her career at Equus Advertising. She later joined IndusInd Bank, where she oversaw the whole brand and marketing strategy for all asset products, corporate banking, internal communications, and corporate social responsibility (CSR) as the senior vice president of marketing (Assets) & corporate communications.