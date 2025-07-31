Mahesh Shetty steps up as JioStar’s Head of Revenue, Entertainment as Varghese walks out

New Delhi: Following the departure of Ajit Varghese, Mahesh Shetty will step into his shoes as Head of Revenue, Entertainment at JioStar. Shetty was previously serving as Head of Revenue, Large Customer Sales, at the network.

With Varghese stepping down, Shetty’s role will expand to overseeing the broader revenue structure of the network. He brings with him two decades of experience in media and sales and had joined JioStar in November 2024. He will now lead the revenue vertical across the network’s properties.

Shetty comes with extensive experience in marketing, sales, and media. He began his career with beverage giant PepsiCo in 1996, where he spent 10 years before stepping into the media industry as VP and Cluster Head, Tamil Nadu at Radio Mirchi.

He rose through the ranks to become Chief Operating Officer at the company before leaving in 2019. His stint with Viacom18 began with him taking on the role of Head of Network Sales.

Shetty joined JioStar in December 2024, taking over responsibilities within the large client segment, which contributes roughly 80% of the platform’s revenue. He will now take on additional responsibilities that were, until now, handled by Varghese