MahaRERA tightens rules on real estate ads

New Delhi: The Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has introduced stringent guidelines to enhance transparency in real estate advertising, effective immediately.

A circular issued on April 8 mandates that all project advertisements prominently feature the MahaRERA registration number, a scannable QR code linking to the project’s official webpage, and the regulator’s website address.

Non-compliance could result in penalties of up to Rs 50,000 per violation, with developers given 10 days to rectify issues before further action under the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The new rules require these details to appear in a font size equal to or larger than the project’s contact information, printed in a distinct colour, and positioned in the top-right quadrant of the advertisement for maximum visibility.

The guidelines apply across all mediums, including newspapers, brochures, hoardings, social media, WhatsApp, and electronic media, ensuring homebuyers can easily verify a project’s legitimacy.

MahaRERA’s move addresses longstanding concerns about developers burying critical information in fine print or using light colours and small fonts to obscure registration details.

“Such practices undermine our goal of empowering homebuyers,” said a MahaRERA official. “A clear, scannable QR code and registration number let buyers access project details—like approvals, completion dates, and complaints—with a single click.”

The authority has already cracked down on violators, with 628 developers penalised Rs 88.9 lakh last year for non-compliance. The latest circular builds on a 2023 mandate requiring QR codes in all ads, reinforcing MahaRERA’s commitment to consumer protection in Maharashtra’s booming real estate market.