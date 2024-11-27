MahaRERA imposes Rs 88.9 lakh penalty on violative real estate advertisers

New Delhi: In a crackdown on misleading advertisements, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) identified 1,027 potentially non-compliant ads out of 2,115 real estate advertisements screened in Maharashtra.

Shockingly, 99% of the shortlisted ads were found to be in violation of the MahaRERA Act. While 59% of advertisers swiftly complied by modifying or withdrawing their ads, non-compliant cases were escalated to MahaRERA.

Revealing in its Half-Yearly Complaints Report 2024-25, ASCI shared that these ads were assessed for adherence to mandatory disclosure norms under the MahaRERA Act, such as registration numbers, QR codes, and essential project details.

Real estate ads, making up 34% of code violations, are the most violative category in ASCI’s Half-Yearly Complaints Report 2024-25.

In response, MahaRERA penalised 628 real estate developers, imposing fines totalling Rs 88.9 lakhs.