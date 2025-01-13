Maha Kumbh: How brands have been winning hearts, not just eyeballs over the years

New Delhi: This time around, as the Maha Kumbh returns on January 13 after a 12-year hiatus, it’s set to draw a staggering 400 million visitors—a brand marketer’s dream come true! Nowhere else in India can brands reach such a colossal and diverse audience in one go.

From waterproof sarees to "roti reminders" urging pilgrims to wash their hands and even clapping gloves and t-shirts to fit 2 people so that they don’t get lost, the Kumbh Mela has long been the playground for brands with big ideas.

Brands have increasingly been moving beyond traditional advertising and embracing experiential activations and social responsibility initiatives to connect with millions of devotees.

Dabur is taking a multi-brand approach, activating consumer engagement with key products like Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, and Dabur Red Paste. Dabur is also partnering with roadside eateries and highway dhabas, offering product samples and branding these locations with digestive aids like Hajmola and Lavanbhaskar Churna.

This time around, Park+, the auto-tech app, has launched Prayagraja’s first smart parking management system. Pilgrims visiting Prayagraj can use the Park+ app to easily discover, book and prepay for a car parking spot at a government-approved parking area. Car owners will also be able to use their FASTag on their car to pay for a parking spot, without any human intervention.

Sri Mandir, the devotional app, has introduced a Triveni Sangam Jal delivery service to bring the sanctity of the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers to devotees' homes ahead of the Maha Kumbh 2025. For those unable to attend the Maha Kumbh Mela due to unavoidable circumstances, the service ensures they can still connect with its spiritual essence.

Coca-Cola is implementing initiatives showcasing the potential of repurposed packaging and raising awareness about recycling, aiming to inspire collective action towards a cleaner environment.

Historically, brands at the Kumbh Mela focused on basic outdoor advertising like hoardings and static banners. However, the 2010s marked a shift towards more interactive and experiential marketing. By 2013, Lifebuoy by Hindustan Unilever had pioneered a campaign using heat stamps on rotis to promote handwashing, showcasing how brands began to integrate with the cultural and daily practices of the attendees.

In 2019, HUL’s Red Label launched an innovative tea vending machine across Kumbh City that doubled as a dustbin. Branded with the slogan “Kachra le aao, chai le jaao” (bring garbage, get tea), the machine dispensed a fresh cup of tea each time someone disposed of trash, thanks to built-in sensors. This clever setup encouraged pilgrims to keep the area clean while enjoying a warm drink.

Dabur ingeniously tapped into the ritual of cleansing by offering "Dabur Red DantSnan." Setting up dental stations with free toothpaste dispensers across the Mela grounds, they promoted oral hygiene as an extension of the spiritual cleansing process. This resonated with the pilgrims, seamlessly integrating their product with the Kumbh experience.

In 2019, companies like Dabur and Reliance Jio used digital notifications, location-based services, and LED screens to engage consumers, moving beyond traditional advertising methods.

The Kumbh Mela in 2021, held under the shadow of the global health crisis, saw brands adopting cautious approaches. Marketing budgets and on-ground activations were reduced, with a focus on hygiene and safety. Brands like Dabur and Bata India implemented campaigns that emphasized sanitization and social distancing, adapting to the new normal.

In the past, LG has gone beyond traditional marketing by providing essential services. Installing water purifiers ensured access to clean drinking water, while washing machines offered much-needed convenience to the pilgrims. They also distributed "Suraksha Dhagas" (safety threads) with contact details to help reunite lost individuals, showcasing a commitment to social responsibility.

These examples illustrate the power of purpose-driven marketing. Successful Kumbh campaigns go beyond mere product placement, leveraging the context of the event to create meaningful experiences. Whether it's promoting hygiene, providing essential services, or tapping into the emotional fabric of the gathering, brands that understand the spirit of the Kumbh Mela can create campaigns that are both impactful and memorable.