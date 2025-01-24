Maha Kumbh 2025: Where brands find both 'Punya' and 'Paisa'

New Delhi: Be it influencers, brands, or devotees, everyone is flocking to the Maha Kumbh.

In an attempt to earn ‘punya’ Eveready, Air India, Dabur, PepsiCo, and its rival Coca-Cola, are making a beeline to the Sangam area as Mahakumbh pilgrims congregate in record numbers to take the holy dip. Not only are they earning ‘paisa,’ but they are also gaining ‘punya’ through purpose-driven marketing tactics that bring them closer to consumers.

Here’s a listicle of brand campaigns that are stealing people’s hearts:

Reckitt: First among the many is Reckitt with its flagship hygiene brand Dettol, is set to support nearly 15,000 sanitation workers at the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 by offering training programs and providing easy access to soaps.

As part of its 'Dettol Banega Swasth India' campaign, the brand will deploy health and hygiene volunteers across all 25 sectors of the event, offering on-ground support and guidance to pilgrims.

Dabur: Homegrown FMCG giant Dabur has lined up a series of consumer activations to deepen its connection with consumers during the Kumbh Mela.

"We believe direct engagement at traditional melas strengthens our bond with consumers. These events allow them to touch, feel, and experience our products, reinforcing their trust in the Dabur brand," said Mohit Malhotra, CEO of Dabur India.

Key power brands like Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur Red Paste, Dabur Amla Hair Oil, Vatika, Hajmola, and Honitus will lead Dabur’s activations at the event.

Amazon: To address the need for comfort and rest during the Maha Kumbh, Ogilvy India has launched an initiative for Amazon India, where they will upcycle Amazon’s signature cardboard packaging boxes into portable beds, aiming to provide hours of comfortable sleep for attendees.

To ensure accessibility, these upcycled beds will be available at no cost to attendees.

Ogilvy and Amazon have worked closely with Maha Kumbh authorities, to identify key areas within the festival grounds where these Amazon beds will provide much-needed comfort. A significant portion of these beds will be allocated to the lost and found centre, where they will support those in distress, while some will be available to the general public.

ITC Bingo!: ITC Bingo! Tedhe Medhe, will make waves at Mahakumbh 2025 with its new experiential brand campaign, ‘Bhaukaal Lok.’ “Bhaukaal” (meaning swagger) and “Lok” (meaning realm) together signifies a realm where one can showcase their inherent swagger and immerse oneself in an experience.

The new campaign is designed to celebrate Uttar Pradesh’s vibrant culture, flavours, and spirit; while reflecting the brand’s commitment to connect with its consumers.

ITC Mangaldeep: The incense brand, is revolutionising devotional engagement for Maha Kumbh 2025 by introducing 3D Augmented Reality (AR) technology. This initiative allows devotees to virtually experience sacred rituals like Shahi Snaan, Deep Daan, and Aarti from their homes, blending tradition with modern innovation. As the world’s largest spiritual gathering, Maha Kumbh attracts over 400 million devotees, but for those unable to attend, ITC Mangaldeep’s AR-powered platform bridges the gap. Devotees can create personalised Maha Kumbh souvenirs, share spiritual moments, and participate in hybrid rituals like a virtual Deep Daan, ensuring the essence of faith reaches everyone.

Uber: Uber, announced a strategic partnership with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) at Prayagraj Airport, Uttar Pradesh. With this collaboration, Uber will deliver transportation solutions for pilgrims and travellers visiting Prayagraj, particularly for the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela 2025. With this partnership, Uber plans to take a vital step in ensuring hassle-free mobility during the event.

Coca-Cola: The ‘Maidaan Saaf’ campaign, a partnership led by Coca-Cola India in partnership with PHD Rural Development Foundation (PHDRDF) and the Prayagraj Mela Authority (PMA) highlights social and environmental innovation.

As part of the Maidaan Saaf campaign, Coca-Cola India has created and distributed 21,500 jackets made from recycled PET for sanitation workers, boatmen, and waste management volunteers. This includes 10,000 jackets for sanitation workers involved in the Swachh Kumbh initiative, 10,000 life jackets for boatmen across 4,000 boats to ensure their safety during river crossings, and 1,500 jackets for volunteers working on waste management.

Sensodyne: This year at Maha Kumbh, Sensodyne aims to take care of the devotees’ oral healthcare and make it accessible to millions. The mission is to educate and empower individuals to take charge of their oral health. As a part of this initiative, the 20gm Sensodyne Pack is being made available at an affordable price point. In addition, with the help of 200+ promoters, 'chill tests' will be conducted, allowing attendees to recognize and understand issues related to tooth sensitivity.

Kuku FM: Devotees attending the world’s largest congregation in Prayagraj can now listen to stories through a complimentary 7-day trial of Kuku FM's newly launched Bhakti App. Additionally, Kuku FM has also set up foot massagers and charging stations at its on-ground centre at Kumbh.

Just for Maha Kumbh, Bhakti’s 7-day free trial will offer devotees spiritual shows, audiobooks, scriptures, and more including special shows covering the Maha Kumbh.

HMD India: The brand announced the launch of one-of-a-kind service initiatives at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025, to enrich the pilgrim experience through innovative technology and support services. The company has established a comprehensive presence in Prayagraj with multiple programs designed to assist visitors during their spiritual journey.

Moreover, in collaboration with Radioline, HMD provides real-time access to essential Maha Kumbh information, including important dates with significance, local travel information feature, and extensive guides for pilgrims.

Nestle Maggi: The "2 Minutes Apno Ke Liye" campaign, which focuses on building relationships and encouraging sustainability, was introduced by Nestle MAGGI. MAGGI Corners are resting pods that the brand has built up so that guests may unwind and socialize. In appreciation of their efforts to keep the area tidy throughout the event, MAGGI is also helping waste management staff by giving them food and warm blankets.

Eveready: Eveready Industries India is supporting the Maha Kumbh Police by providing 5,000 Eveready Siren Torches, equipped with powerful safety alarms, to maintain order among the millions of devotees. These torches will be issued to police personnel stationed throughout the event, with safety guidelines also being communicated across 56 police stations within the Mela premises.

Eveready is contributing to this effort with its Siren Torch DL102 and Ultima Batteries, which will also be prominently displayed across the Kumbh VIP Dome City and other key locations in the holy city.