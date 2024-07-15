Madison Media Alpha wins Pilgrim India Media AOR

Delhi: Madison Media Alpha, a unit of Madison World, has recently been appointed as the Media Agency of Record for Pilgrim. The agency will be handling the entire media mandate for the brand.

Speaking about the agency’s appointment, Anurag Kedia, Co-Founder of Pilgrim, commented, “We are excited to partner with Madison Media Alpha, a leader in the media industry. Their innovative approach and expertise in media strategy align perfectly with our vision to expand Pilgrim's reach and strengthen our brand presence across India.”

Commenting on this win, Vishal Chinchankar, CEO, Madison Digital and Madison Media Alpha, said, "This partnership represents a powerful union of Pilgrim's vision and Madison’s expertise in delivering innovative and impactful media solutions. We look forward to making Pilgrim a house-hold name in the country.”