Madhu S Dutta launches independent brand consultancy 'HOUSE OF MSD'

New Delhi: After over two decades of leading brand strategy across major Indian retail and lifestyle companies, Madhu S Dutta has announced the launch of her independent venture, HOUSE OF MSD. The move marks her transition from corporate roles to starting her own venture, with a focus on her personal ideas and approach.

“You are at a certain crossroad, when you no longer want to be the custodian of someone else’s story,” said Dutta. “You want to own the narrative, build something from scratch, on your own terms.”

Madhu S Dutta has worked in advertising and branding for many years across different sectors like jewellery, fashion, lifestyle, and hospitality. She started her career at agencies like Lowe and Ogilvy, and later held leadership roles at Tanishq, World Gold Council, Pantaloons, and Raymond.

At Tanishq, she launched a jewellery line called AARKA and worked with designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee to take the brand to Milan Fashion Week. At the World Gold Council, she introduced new collections like Collection G and Azva, and led a campaign with actress Smriti Irani that made the regional festival Akshaya Tritiya more well known.

While at Raymond, she led campaigns like Raymond Linen, Raymond Whites, and The Complete Man, which focused on changing ideas of masculinity using emotional storytelling.

The newly launched HOUSE OF MSD will be her first entrepreneurial venture. While details remain limited, the project is expected to function as a hybrid between a brand lab, creative studio, and lifestyle consultancy.

“There’s a freedom in starting something new,” Dutta said. “But also a responsibility. You’re not just the strategist anymore—you are the vision, the execution, the energy behind it all.”