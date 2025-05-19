Madhavan Sekar takes over as Head of Marketing at Amazon Pay

New Delhi: Madhavan Sekar has taken on the role of Head of Marketing for Amazon Pay at Amazon. The update was shared by Sekar himself through a LinkedIn post, where he wrote, “I'm humbled to share that I'm starting a new position as Head of Marketing - Amazon Pay at Amazon.” He also mentioned that he looks forward to exploring opportunities in the financial services and payments space.

Sekar joined Amazon in March 2024. Before this elevation, he was serving as Category Leader for UPI at Amazon Pay, where he was involved in growing the company's footprint in India’s highly competitive digital payments ecosystem.

With over 15 years of professional experience, Sekar’s career spans sales, marketing, and technology functions across sectors such as FMCG, retail, IT, and e-commerce. He had held various leadership positions across organisations like SAJ Food Products, Reliance Retail, Britannia Industries, and Tata Consultancy Services.

In his earlier roles, Sekar had been involved in managing brand portfolios, driving category growth, and creating customer-focused strategies.